Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.29. 2,718,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.