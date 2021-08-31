Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,524,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $455.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,751. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.