Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,798 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,798 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $74,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,182. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $208.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

