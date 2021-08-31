Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 82,181 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,181 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $66,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,843,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

