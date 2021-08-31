Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 129,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,208. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $357.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.61.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

