Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

