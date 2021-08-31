Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$7.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.82. 329,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,172. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $239.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

