NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 920,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,254. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

