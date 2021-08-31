NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,125.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,072.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,876.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

