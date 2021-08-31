NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Purchases C$12,474.00 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$255,717.

TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

