NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Purchases C$12,474.00 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at C$255,717.
TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.
About NXT Energy Solutions
