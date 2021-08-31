O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

