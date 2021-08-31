O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

