O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 96 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

