O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American States Water by 327.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

