Oakview Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for 5.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.