Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 10,710,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.