Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $25.25. 10,710,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
