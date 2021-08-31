Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in August

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.