Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.16. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,115%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. Olin has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.