Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

