OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $93.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. OMRON has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

