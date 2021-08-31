ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ONTF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. ON24 has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,255 shares of company stock worth $13,137,677 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

