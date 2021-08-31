ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, Director Barry Zwarenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,255 shares of company stock worth $13,137,677.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

