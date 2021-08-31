Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Update

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,893,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Oncologix Tech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

