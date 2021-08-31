Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Up 32.2% in August

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ONPH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 202,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. Oncology Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.