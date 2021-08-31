One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $60.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 84,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,334. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,424. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

