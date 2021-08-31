Open Text Co. (OTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2209 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

OTEX opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

