Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

