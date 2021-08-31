Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

