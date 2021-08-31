Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

