Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $6,167,964 over the last three months.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

