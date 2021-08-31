Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,219 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

