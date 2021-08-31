Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.