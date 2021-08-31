Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 41.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

