Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $223.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.