Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.