Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

