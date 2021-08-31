Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Option Care Health traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 45366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

