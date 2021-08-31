Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.