Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 19,830 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 545,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

