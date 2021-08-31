Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28.

