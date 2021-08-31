Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

PM stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

