Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

