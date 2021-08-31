Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,493,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

