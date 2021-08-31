Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 610,956 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 220,685 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67.

