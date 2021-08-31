Ormeus Coin Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $211,979.39 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.