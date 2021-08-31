Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report ($2.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $5.35 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.