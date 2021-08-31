Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71. Oscar Health has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,791,021 shares of company stock worth $23,393,238 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.