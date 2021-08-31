OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

