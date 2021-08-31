Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Hold Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

