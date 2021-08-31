Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

